Investment House LLC Sells 150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.91. 1,152,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,191. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

