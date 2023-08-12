Investment House LLC Has $18.37 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Investment House LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.5% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,710,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

