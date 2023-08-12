Investment House LLC Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 468.1% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 18.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in 3M by 33.3% in the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 13,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

Get Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

MMM opened at $104.55 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.