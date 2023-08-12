Investment House LLC Buys 110 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Investment House LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up about 1.1% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,129. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

