Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Target (TGT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Target (NYSE: TGT):
- 8/11/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/2/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $191.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 7/26/2023 – Target was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/13/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/4/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/26/2023 – Target was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/16/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 6/16/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Target stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.05. 3,792,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average is $151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $341,198,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
