Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 515,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 185,540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

VVR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 444,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

