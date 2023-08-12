Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 1,465.8% in July

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 1,465.8% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of VCV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 61,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,022. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $178,000. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

