Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSJQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 46,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,975. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.1273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.