Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the July 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSJQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 46,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,975. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.1273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

