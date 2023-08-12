Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0321 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.34 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth about $769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 118.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 80,384 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

