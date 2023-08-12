Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

Intuit stock opened at $497.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

