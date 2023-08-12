International Paper (IP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 93.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on IP

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 79.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.