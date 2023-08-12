International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $82.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.89. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,710,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

