Integrity Financial Corp WA Trims Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,825,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000.

FIXD stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,113. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

