Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 535 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 104.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,419,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,991,228. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

