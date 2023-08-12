Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 1,429 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA cut its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 62,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AOM traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,135. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

