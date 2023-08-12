Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU remained flat at $36.24 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,695. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

