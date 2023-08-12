Integrity Financial Corp WA Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,242,923,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. 4,689,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,645,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2594 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.