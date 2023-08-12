Integrity Financial Corp WA Buys 1,069 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21,380.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 111,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 61,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,945,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,756. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

