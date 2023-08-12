Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires 441 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 234.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,294. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

