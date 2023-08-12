Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Director Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TT opened at $203.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.62 and a 200-day moving average of $183.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

