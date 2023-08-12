Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells $529,841.34 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 10th, Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total value of $419,711.82.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00.

Shares of NOW opened at $557.52 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

