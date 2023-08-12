Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Director Sells $858,500.00 in Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,197.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

R1 RCM Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,981 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 111,142 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,350,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

