Insider Selling: Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) CEO Sells $2,328,006.32 in Stock

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pentair Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE PNR opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

View Our Latest Report on Pentair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Pentair by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.