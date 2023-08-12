Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells 7,002 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.99 and its 200 day moving average is $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

