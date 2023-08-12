Insider Selling: MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Sells 9,391 Shares of Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after buying an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

