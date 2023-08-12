Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $177,289.56 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $177,289.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,221,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,704,096.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $236,222.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $414,816.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $392,544.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $398,808.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $394,632.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $374,680.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $153,138.75.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,725 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $209,768.25.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $354,612.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,024 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $85,268.56.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

LEGH opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $25.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 161,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

