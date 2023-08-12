Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CAO Sells $12,862.64 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $12,862.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $117.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CORT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

