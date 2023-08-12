Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Purchases $79,143.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $79,143.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,331,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Busey Stock Down 0.2 %

BUSE stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Busey Co. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on BUSE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth $7,791,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 1,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 322,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Busey by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.