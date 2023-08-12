Insider Buying: Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Acquires £25,500 in Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Harsas acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($32,587.86).
Atlantic Lithium Price Performance
Shares of ALL stock opened at GBX 21.90 ($0.28) on Friday. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.17 ($0.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31. The company has a market cap of £133.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1,095.00 and a beta of 0.02.
Atlantic Lithium Company Profile
