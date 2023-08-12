Insider Buying: Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Acquires £25,500 in Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Harsas acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($32,587.86).

Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at GBX 21.90 ($0.28) on Friday. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.17 ($0.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31. The company has a market cap of £133.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1,095.00 and a beta of 0.02.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

