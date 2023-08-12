Injective Protocol (INJ) Reaches Market Cap of $642.16 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $642.16 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $7.67 or 0.00026076 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,755,556 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

