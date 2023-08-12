Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on INGR

Ingredion Trading Down 1.3 %

INGR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 505,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.41. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,084.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock worth $1,170,058 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $305,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 41.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 23,870 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 475,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,416,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 436.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.