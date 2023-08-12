Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,689,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,290,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.65% of Ingersoll Rand worth $389,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after buying an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $39,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.