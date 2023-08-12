Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 952 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,579,000 after buying an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,696,000 after buying an additional 1,175,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,999. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

