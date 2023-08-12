Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 550 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,250,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 193,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 517,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,648. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,974 shares of company stock worth $5,767,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

