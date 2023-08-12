Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $7,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 437,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

About Getty Realty

