Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $30.47 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for about 1.6% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Hexcel worth $30,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after buying an additional 6,084,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 206.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 525,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 343,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.