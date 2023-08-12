Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.4% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $87.41. 1,559,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

