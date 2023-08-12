Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,855 shares of company stock valued at $17,093,596 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $381.82. 692,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.90. The firm has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

