ING Groep NV Trims Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,722 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $273,045,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Dollar Tree by 402.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,330,000 after acquiring an additional 793,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $147.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,441. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $170.36. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.