ING Groep NV Purchases 14,205 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.15. 6,655,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

