ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,545,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $61,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,700,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Bausch Health Companies stock remained flat at $8.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,421,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,496. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

