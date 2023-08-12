ING Groep NV Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452,400 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

