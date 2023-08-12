ING Groep NV Has $33.26 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,283 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 282.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $229.49. 2,206,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,189. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.42. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

