ING Groep NV Has $30.93 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,062 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus reduced their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Amgen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.51. 1,560,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,833. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.74 and a 200-day moving average of $235.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

