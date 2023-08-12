ING Groep NV Has $26.66 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 198.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Linde were worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.82. 692,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.52. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

