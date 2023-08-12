ING Groep NV Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,324 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.0% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ING Groep NV owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $99,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,133,000 after buying an additional 173,451 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $96.16. 2,626,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

