ING Groep NV Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2,799.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 382,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 369,205 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. 3,477,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. The company has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

