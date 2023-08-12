Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 137.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

INFN stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $949.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

In other Infinera news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 1.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,399,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,177,000 after acquiring an additional 437,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,005,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,441,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,671,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,464 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Infinera by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,454,000 after purchasing an additional 561,769 shares during the period.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

