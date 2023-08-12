Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $405.03 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Immutable X has a market cap of $405.03 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
