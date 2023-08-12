iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $91.79 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00004312 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013905 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,419.96 or 1.00033825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

